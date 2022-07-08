PM Modi announces one-day mourning in honour of Shinzo Abe. Here's how others reacted

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 announced one-day mourning in India to mark the untimely demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who succumbed to bullet injuries he sustained in an attempted assassination while campaigning in the Nara region of the country.



As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022



I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi mourned the demise of Shinzo Abe , 67, and recounted how the former Japanese PM had dedicated his life to make the world a better place. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined him in mourning and said “India today has lost a close friend”.

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Deeply saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. India today has lost a close friend who assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, during his tenure as Prime Minister. 1/2— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 8, 2022



Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022



Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022





"A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.

I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan. This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world." - President @vonderleyen, 8 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/pFmcrUk11o — European Commission



Truly heartbreaking to hear of the death of my friend Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan — killed in the most appalling of circumstances while campaigning for his political party.

— Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 8, 2022



It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing away of Mr Shinzo Abe in a nefarious attack.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Japan. Türkiye stands with Japan on this deeply sad day. — İbrahim Kalın (@ikalin1) July 8, 2022



The State of Israel mourns the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe following today’s horrific attack.

He was a fierce & distinguished leader and a key architect of modern Israel-Japan relations. Sending condolences to his family, loved ones and the Japanese people. — Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 8, 2022