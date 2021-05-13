Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel masses troops along Gaza as rocket fire, air strikes escalate

Palestinians run away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE updates: Israel-Palestine conflict has rocked the world yet again with rockets being launched from both sides. The escalation has killed a number of Palestinians and Israelis, prompting international calls for calm. This latest round of fighting between the bitter enemies has already begun to resemble — and even exceed — a devastating 50-day war in 2014. Stay tuned to this LIVE copy for the latest updates:

01.17 pm

Israel was preparing ground troops along the Gaza border on Thursday and Hamas launched rocket barrages at southern Israel as the fiercest hostilities in years dragged on with no end in sight.

Sirens blared in Tel Aviv overnight and the sound of rockets being shot down by Israel's Iron Dome system filled the sky, sending thousands of Israelis to shelters.

By dawn on Thursday, Israel had renewed its air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave, destroying a six-storey residential building in the middle of Gaza City. (Reuters)



Latest updates: May 13⤵

Palestinians in Gaza mark #EidAlFitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid relentless aerial bombardment by Israel.

Palestinians in Gaza mark #EidAlFitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid relentless aerial bombardment by Israel.

12.55 pm

Tunisia, Norway and China have requested another emergency UN Security Council meeting be scheduled Friday on the worsening hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, despite ongoing US resistance for the body to take a role in the conflict.

The session would be public and would include participation by Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats told AFP Wednesday.

The Council has already held two closed-door videoconferences since Monday, with the United States -- a close Israel ally -- opposing adoption of a joint declaration, which it said would not "help de-escalate" the situation. (AFP)

12.44 pm



This is the moment the 14-storey al-Shorouq tower, housing media offices in Gaza City, was completely destroyed by multiple Israeli air raids on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/baBuOrtbQk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2021



12.25 pm

Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting.

"What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. "There are decisions taken repeatedly at the United Nations, there are condemnations. But unfortunately no result has been obtained, because a clear stance is not displayed," he added. (Reuters)

Violence upends Joe Biden's Israel-Palestinian outlook

The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it believes will be more durable and fairer than that of its predecessor.

Israelis and Palestinians alike have denounced the Biden administration’s call for all sides to step back following clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in east Jerusalem that escalated into rocket attacks on Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and retaliatory strikes from Israel’s military. Continue reading...

12.16 pm

The violence that spread from Jerusalem to cities across Israel and the Palestinian territories, leaving at least 60 dead so far, has both historical and contemporary roots. In recent weeks, tension has flared over the eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities blocking access to the important Damascus Gate plaza during Ramadan, and a march of thousands of Israeli ultranationalists through the city on May 6 in celebration of “Jerusalem Day,” which marks the capture of East Jerusalem in 1967. Click here to read more...

12.07

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended flights to Israel amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

United Airlines cancelled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco through Saturday. A spokeswoman said United will let customers booked on Tel Aviv flights through May 25 change their itineraries without paying a higher fare.

American Airlines cancelled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman. Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv through Thursday. (AP)

12.04 pm

All passenger flights to Israel's Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport amid persistent rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.

It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.