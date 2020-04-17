App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These personalities had warned about unpreparedness to tackle a pandemic

They had raised an alarm long ago and pointed out at the lack of resources needed to combat a global health threat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
1/8

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the foundation of the civilisation. The virus has affected more than 2 million people around the world. However, a few people had pointed about the pandemic world will witness in coming days and the lack of preparedness to deal with the crisis. Here's a list of people who warned about an impending global health threat long ago. (Image: Reuters)

Bill Gates | In a 2015 TED talk, Gates had said the world was “not ready for the next epidemic.” Not just once, he talked about this again in a discussion hosted by Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine, where he clearly said that a pandemic could impact humanity in the next 10 years killing 30 million people within six months. (Image: PTI)
2/8

Bill Gates | In a 2015 TED talk, Gates had said the world was “not ready for the next epidemic.” Not just once, he talked about this again in a discussion hosted by Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine, where he clearly said that a pandemic could impact humanity in the next 10 years killing 30 million people within six months. (Image: PTI)

Michael Osterholm | In an article in Foreign Affairs magazine in 2005 Osterholm warned about a global pandemic. The University of Minnesota-based expert specifically said that the US is the least prepared country to combat the pandemic due to shortage of equipment and supplies. (Image: cidrap.umn.edu)
3/8

Michael Osterholm | In an article in Foreign Affairs magazine in 2005 Osterholm warned about a global pandemic. The University of Minnesota-based expert specifically said that the US is the least prepared country to combat the pandemic due to shortage of equipment and supplies. (Image: cidrap.umn.edu)

Scott Z Burn and Steven Soderbergh | The screenwriter and director duo of 2011 film "Contagion" is weaved around a fictionalised version of global epidemic depicting a flu transmission from a bat to a pig to a person to another person. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Scott Z Burn and Steven Soderbergh | The screenwriter and director duo of 2011 film "Contagion" is weaved around a fictionalised version of global epidemic depicting a flu transmission from a bat to a pig to a person to another person. (Image: Reuters)

Robert G Webster | In his book "Flu Hunter: Unlocking the secrets of a virus", the expert warned that world needs to be prepared for a pandemic on the scale of the 1918 influenza virus. (Image: otago.ac.nz)
5/8

Robert G Webster | In his book "Flu Hunter: Unlocking the secrets of a virus", the expert warned that world needs to be prepared for a pandemic on the scale of the 1918 influenza virus. (Image: otago.ac.nz)

Dr Luciana Borio | The former member of the White House National Security Council also warned the world about the threat of pandemic flu in coming future. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
6/8

Dr Luciana Borio | The former member of the White House National Security Council also warned the world about the threat of pandemic flu in coming future. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Jeremy Konyndyk | Former director of USAID's Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance wrote that “a major new global health crisis is a question of when, not if. At some point a highly fatal, highly contagious virus will emerge—like the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic, which infected one-third of the world’s population and killed between 50 and 100 million people." (Image: cgdev.org)
7/8

Jeremy Konyndyk | Former director of USAID's Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance wrote that “a major new global health crisis is a question of when, not if. At some point a highly fatal, highly contagious virus will emerge—like the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic, which infected one-third of the world’s population and killed between 50 and 100 million people." (Image: cgdev.org)

Dean Koontz | The American novelist predicted the pandemic in a 1981 novel called "The Eye of Darkness" which referred to a virus called "Wuhan-400", the epicentre of the virus in China. (Image: deankoontz.com)
8/8

Dean Koontz | The American novelist predicted the pandemic in a 1981 novel called "The Eye of Darkness" which referred to a virus called "Wuhan-400", the epicentre of the virus in China. (Image: deankoontz.com)

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.