you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Cities around the world during coronavirus pandemic

Here are some pictures from around the world during COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/13

As the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 1,300,000 worldwide, authorities around the world are locking down countries as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are some aerial pictures from the world showing the deserted places amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)

2/13

An aerial view shows less than usual passers-by in Tokyo, Japan, after authorities urged residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (Image: Reuters)

3/13

An aerial view shows the golden Virgin statue at the top of Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace, during the lockdown in Cambrai, France. (Image: Reuters)

4/13

Almost deserted Butte Montmartre and the Sacre-Coeur Basilica can be seen in the aerial picture taken by drone during lockdown imposed in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)

5/13

An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road in Tel Aviv, Israel, due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)

6/13

An aerial view shows the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia. The southern Russian region of Chechnya became the first to introduce a night curfew to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

7/13

An aerial view of an empty Champs de Mars near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)

8/13

This combination of pictures of India, created and taken on March 25, 2020, shows deserted streets in New Delhi, Mumbai, Allahabad, Chennai, Kashmir, Siliguri, Kolkata, and Bangalore during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Image: Getty Images)

9/13

An aerial picture of deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on April 4. (Image: Reuters)

10/13

An image taken with a drone shows an empty aerial view of the tram and bus station "Bucheggplatz" in Zurich, Switzerland as the country has registered over 22,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic and at least 780 deaths. (Image: AP)

11/13

An aerial view of the city and Suleymaniye Mosque during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

12/13

A taxi park full of parked cars due to lack of orders is viewed from a drone taken on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia after when the President Vladimir Putin ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month as a part of a partial economic shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)

13/13

An aerial view of the Athens University headquarters building and a deserted Panepistimiou street, in Athens as the Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (Image: AP)

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Slideshow #World News

