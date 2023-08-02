Here are the 78 charges Donald Trump now faces, and all the prison time

With his latest Justice Department indictment, former President Donald Trump now faces a whopping 78 criminal counts. Trump has proclaimed his innocence, but if he were convicted and then sentenced to the maximum term for each count, he would theoretically face hundreds of years in prison.

There’s almost no chance of that though, as judges rarely impose maximum sentences and frequently allow defendants to serve sentences for multiple counts concurrently. But the long list of charges and penalties does serve to highlight the seriousness of Trump’s legal peril and the extraordinary situation confronting the nation he wishes to lead once more.