George Floyd's death: Aerial footage shows thousands at Philadelphia protest site

Aerial footage showing thousands of protesters demonstrating at the Philadelphia Museum of Art against the custodial killing of George Floyd, has drawn attention on social media platforms.

The footage, released by local television channels, shows a crowd marching from the museum to the City Hall, reports suggest.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

His death has triggered violent protests across the US, leading to the death of at least five persons, arrest of over 4,000 people and damage to property worth billions of dollars.

Videos of a police officer pinning him down, resulting in Floyd getting suffocated, has sparked demonstrations against racism and police brutality. Saying he can't breathe, Floyd can also be seen pleading in the videos to let him go.

According to local media, the police permitted the local protesters to remain at the City Hall for two hours after the 8.00 pm curfew came into effect.

Among other demands, protesters want the Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to resign. Earlier last week, law enforcement authorities had allegedly fired tear gas at largely peaceful demonstrators, the local media reported. The demonstrators also want the National Guard to be withdrawn.