G20 Summit: Know in detail about its logo and theme

The G20's logo features the lotus as a symbol of hope.

Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023, which will be held on September 9-10 in New Delhi, India is gearing up to host leaders from 19 nations and the European Union to discuss issues of mutual interest.

World leaders and dignitaries have already started arriving in the national capital for the Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the G20 Logo, theme and website on November 8 explaining the significance of each of them in a series of posts on X (formally known as Twitter). Let’s see what the G20 logo and theme for this year signify.

Logo

The brilliant colours of the national flag — saffron, white, green and blue inspired the G20 logo. Planet Earth is compared to the lotus, the national flower of India, which symbolises growth over adversity. India's pro-planet philosophy of living in complete harmony with nature is reflected in the Earth. "Bharat" is inscribed in Devanagari script below the G20 logo. India's ambition to lead with inclusivity and creativity is reflected in the logo, which features a symbol of togetherness and growth.

The logo incorporates components from a number of submissions made during an open competition for the design of the logo. Over 2,000 entries were submitted in the contest held on the MyGov platform. The PM's goal for Jan Bhagidari during India's G20 Presidency is consistent with this.

Theme

The theme of the 18th G20 Summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future". In Sanskrit, it means ‘The World Is One Family’ and is inspired by the Maha Upanishad, a prehistoric Sanskrit literature.

The theme emphasises LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the idea of an environmentally friendly lifestyle and the ethical decisions that we should all make today to safeguard the environment for a cleaner, greener future.

The topic also essentially emphasises the importance of all life such as humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms as well as their interdependence on Earth and across the universe.

Another crucial aspect of India's G20 Presidency theme is the power of technological innovation and digital transformation. India is conscious of how technology can improve governance, promote inclusive growth and reduce the digital gap in a connected world.

As we navigate these challenging times in a sustainable, responsible and inclusive way, the logo and the theme together deliver an important message of India's G20 Presidency of striving for just and equitable progress for all people around the globe.