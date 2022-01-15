EXPLAINER: How Novak Djokovic plans to fight deportation in court

Following the annulment of this visa, Novak Djokovic could face possible deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament.

Novak Djokovic won his first legal round against Australian authorities who want to deport him. But the world tennis No. 1 now faces a formidable challenge on Sunday in his second round as he takes on what some describe as the God-like powers of the immigration minister on questions of visas and public interest.

Djokovic won his court appeal this week against a border officials decision to cancel his visa. He won over procedural errors related to Australias confusing COVID-19 vaccination regulations.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawkes intervention on Friday to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovics lawyers describe as radically different reasons pits Djokovic against Australian politics and the law.

WHAT ARE THE MINISTERS POWERS?

Hawke has a personal power to cancel Djokovics visa under Section 133C of the Migration Act 1958.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Hawke needed to be satisfied that Djokovics presence in Australia maybe, or would or might be, a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community.

The minister also needed to be satisfied that ordering Djokovics deportation would be in the public interest, a term which has no legal definition.

Unlike the decision of a government underling, the rules of natural justice do not apply to a ministers decision. That means the minister did not have to tell Djokovic he was planning to deport him.

Hawke could have canceled Djokovics visa in secret and then notified the Serbian tennis star days later that he had to go. Had the Australian Border Force come to detain Djokovic, they would legally have had to reveal only then that he had no visa.

Under Section 133F of the Act, Djokovic could have then requested the minister reverse his decision, but the only realistic option would have been to appeal it in court.

HOW DOES THE MINISTER EXERCISE HIS POWER?

In Djokovic s case, Australian government lawyers warned him that the minister was planning to intervene on Monday when a judge reinstated his visa. The star athletes high profile might have encouraged the government to appear even handed.

Djokovics lawyers provided evidence for why he was entitled to keep his visa and be allowed to defend his Australian Open title in the days before the minister acted.

While Hawke has sweeping discretion to define public interest in canceling a visa, he must also be thoughtful and detailed in his reasoning.

These decisions arent straightforward. There is case law which compels a minister when exercising this power personally to have active intellectual engagement with the materials and with the decision, immigration lawyer Kian Bone said.

Its not something that he (Hawke) can have a one-liner saying: Dear Mr. Djokovic, your visa is canceled. He cant have a bureaucrat or a staffer write a decision for him, look at it for two minutes and sign off on it, Bone added.

HOW DO YOU OVERTURN A MINISTERS DECISON?

Because the ministers power is so broad and discretionary, grounds for appeal are potentially fewer than they are for a decision of a public servant acting on a ministers authority. But courts have overturned ministers' decisions in the past.

The immigration ministers powers are among the broadest provided under Australian law, said Greg Barns, a lawyer experienced in visa cases.

One of the criticisms of this particular power is that it is so broad and its effectively allowing the minister to play God with someones life, Barns said.

Its inevitable that political considerations would form part of the decision because that concept of public interest is so broad that it allows a minister to effectively take into account political considerations, even though theoretically that ought not be done, Barnes added.

Political considerations are heightened for Prime Minister Scott Morrisons conservative coalition with an election due by May at the latest.

Although Australia has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in the world, the government is concerned by Djokovics popularity among those who are opposed to vaccine mandates or skeptical of the vaccines' efficacy.

Djokovics lawyers dont accept that those sentiments are a legitimate reason to deny the sporting star an attempt at a record 21 Grand Slam titles.

The minister only considers the potential for exciting anti-vax sentiment in the event that hes present at the Australian Open, Djokovics lawyer Nick Wood told a court on Friday.

Hawkes reasons do not take into account the potential impact on those attitudes if Djokovic is forcibly removed, Wood said.

The minister gives no consideration whatsoever to what effect that may have on anti-vax sentiment and indeed on public order, Wood said. That seems patently irrational.