Donald Trump’s ‘FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19’ tweet goes viral with 1 million likes

US President Donald Trump announced on October 2 said that he and US First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted:

With one million likes, 389,600 quote tweets, and 312,400 retweets, Trump’s twitter announcement of him and his wife testing coronavirus positive has become his most viral tweet ever in terms of quote tweets and retweets, and the numbers is set to go up further.

Prior to this, the US President’s most popular tweet related to the coronavirus pandemic was his message about the “Invisible China Virus”.

He had tweeted on July 21:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020



The Twitter post had garnered 315,300 likes, 107,400 retweets, and 151,300 comments.



TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

Some of his other popular tweets are: