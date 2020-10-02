172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trumps-flotus-and-i-tested-positive-for-covid-19-tweet-goes-viral-with-1-million-likes-5915271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump’s ‘FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19’ tweet goes viral with 1 million likes

Prior to this, US President Donald Trump’s most popular tweet related to the coronavirus pandemic was his message about the “Invisible China Virus”, which he had posted on July 21

Jagyaseni Biswas

US President Donald Trump announced on October 2 said that he and US First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted:

With one million likes, 389,600 quote tweets, and 312,400 retweets, Trump’s twitter announcement of him and his wife testing coronavirus positive has become his most viral tweet ever in terms of quote tweets and retweets, and the numbers is set to go up further.

Prior to this, the US President’s most popular tweet related to the coronavirus pandemic was his message about the “Invisible China Virus”.

He had tweeted on July 21: 

The Twitter post had garnered 315,300 likes, 107,400 retweets, and 151,300 comments.

Some of his other popular tweets are:

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #world

