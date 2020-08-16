172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|coronavirus-vaccine-candidate-in-china-shows-immune-response-enters-phase-3-trial-5710901.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine candidate in China shows immune response, enters Phase 3 trial

Phase 1 and 2 tests results from 320 healthy adults showed the candidate vaccine did not have any serious side effects

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

A vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus or SARS-Cov-2, developed by Sinopharm, has shown promising results in immune response trials, researchers claim.

The vaccine candidate appears to be safe and have triggered antibody-based immune response in early and mid-stage trials and has now been moved to late-stage trials for regulatory approval, the Hindustan Times reported.

As per a paper published by Sinopharm scientists and disease control authorities from China in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Phase 1 and 2 tests results from 320 healthy adults showed the candidate vaccine did not have any serious side effects.

Close

Sinopharm, a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group, is testing the vaccine in the UAE as China has too few cases to be a useful trial site. The company is expected to test 15,000 people in the Phase 3 trials, the report said.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

As per a trial agreement, the company will also supply candidate doses to Pakistan.

The United States said it would ensure all citizens get free vaccination once a successful COVID-19 vaccine comes up. Senior Health Department official Paul Mango however said that regulatory evaluation and approval processes would continue to be stringent.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccine #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.