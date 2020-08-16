Coronavirus vaccine candidate in China shows immune response, enters Phase 3 trial

A vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus or SARS-Cov-2, developed by Sinopharm, has shown promising results in immune response trials, researchers claim.

The vaccine candidate appears to be safe and have triggered antibody-based immune response in early and mid-stage trials and has now been moved to late-stage trials for regulatory approval, the Hindustan Times reported.

As per a paper published by Sinopharm scientists and disease control authorities from China in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Phase 1 and 2 tests results from 320 healthy adults showed the candidate vaccine did not have any serious side effects.

Sinopharm, a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group, is testing the vaccine in the UAE as China has too few cases to be a useful trial site. The company is expected to test 15,000 people in the Phase 3 trials, the report said.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

As per a trial agreement, the company will also supply candidate doses to Pakistan.

The United States said it would ensure all citizens get free vaccination once a successful COVID-19 vaccine comes up. Senior Health Department official Paul Mango however said that regulatory evaluation and approval processes would continue to be stringent.