Aug 16, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Over 63,400 COVID-19 cases, 944 deaths reported in 24 hours
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 25.8 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 146th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 25,89,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 49,980 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 71.9 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.13 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.6 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Over 2.9 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
India’s 5 worst-affected states and Union Territories: Latest numbers
63,489 COVID-19 cases, 944 deaths reported in 24 hours
18,62,258 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
6,77,444 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 49,980
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 25,89,682
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,432 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 62 deaths
Maharashtra’s Pune district reported 2,432 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its case count to 1.2 lakh, a health official said.
The death toll in the district reached 2,957 with 62 persons succumbing to the infection during the day. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 71.9 percent.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 2,93,09,703 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 15). Of these, 7,46,608 were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states and Union Territories:
Maharashtra: 5,84,754 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
Tamil Nadu: 3,32,105
Andhra Pradesh: 2,81,817
Karnataka: 2,19,926
Delhi: 1,51,928
(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.35 am on August 16)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 63,489 new COVID-19 cases and 944 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 18,62,258 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,77,444, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 49,980, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 25,89,682, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea reports largest jump in cases since March
South Korea has reported 279 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus -- its highest daily jump since early March -- as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.
The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths. (Input from AP)