you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive

Hanks said that he and Wilson would be "tested, observed and isolated" for as long as required

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hollywood heavyweight and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter.

In a text post, Hanks said that he and Wilson - both 63, were tested after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers. Hanks was in Australia for a film.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

He said that he and Wilson would be "tested, observed and isolated" for as long as required.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated," Hanks said in the post.

The New York Times reported that Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley, in which he plays the rocker's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It was not immediately clear if filming would be postponed.

Hanks won Academy Awards for his mid-1990s performances in "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump."

More than 121,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in 118 countries and over 4,300 people have died of the virus, according to a Reuters tally. In the United States, at least 37 people have died from the respiratory illness.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 08:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #Rita Wilson #Tom Hanks #world

