Mar 12, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump bans travel from Europe to US as WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic. About 62 cases have been confirmed in India so far.
The novel coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, has been declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It has spread across at least 124 countries. There have been 62 confirmed cases in India so far. Two cases were reported in Mumbai yesterday.Globally, there have been over 1.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4,600 people have died so far — majority of them in China. Infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
US to suspend travel from Europe for 30 days
Cases rising in Italy, US
Global death toll crosses 4,600
LIVE updates: COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus in LIVE Updates | The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest situation report has said that four new countries —Bolivia, Jamaica, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of the Congo — have reported their first cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days
President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, to the United States for the next 30 days. This is in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The outbreak has claimed 37 lives and infected 1,300 in the US so far.
In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the new rule will be coming into effect from March 13 midnight. There will be exemptions for Americans returning to the US after undergoing multiple screenings, he said.
The president said the European Union (EU) had "failed to take the same precautions" as his administration had implemented to contain the outbreak.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced suspension of games after Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the actor has announced.
The couple became the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council meeting will be held on March 14 to discuss the coronavirus situation. Many countries have suspended or postponed sporting events amid the pandemic. So far, the BCCI has said that the Twenty20 cricket tournament will go on as scheduled.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India suspends most visas till April 15
India last night suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.
The government also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.
The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.
Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | While COVID-19 has slowed in China over the last week, the number of confirmed cases have been steadily rising across South Korea, Italy, Iran and the United States, among other countries.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Globally, there have been over 1.26 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4,600 people have died so far.
Many of these deaths have happened in China, from where the spread started.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday (March 11) declared the outbreak, also known as COVID-19, to be a 'pandemic'.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates on that front from India and around the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates.