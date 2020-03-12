Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump bans travel from Europe to US as WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic

Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, to the United States for the next 30 days. This is in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The outbreak has claimed 37 lives and infected 1,300 in the US so far.

In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the new rule will be coming into effect from March 13 midnight. There will be exemptions for Americans returning to the US after undergoing multiple screenings, he said.

The president said the European Union (EU) had "failed to take the same precautions" as his administration had implemented to contain the outbreak.