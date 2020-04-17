Coronavirus pandemic | #AllInChallenge: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber auction 'experiences' as part of fundraiser

As the number of confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise —now staring at 700,000 — sheltered Hollywood folks are getting creative with their charitable endeavours.

This week, A-listers like Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber, from their social media accounts, offered celebrity experiences for auction so as to raise money to help those who are facing shortage of food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was named the All In Challenge and aims to be “the largest fund raiser in history”. It is powered by Fanatics, a sports retailer brand, on behalf of the All In Challenge Foundation. Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk, came up with the idea.

On April 14, Rubin tweeted: “So, today we’re launching the ALL-IN Challenge with the goal of uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created! So I’m challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all in with me.”

And so began the chain of posts from celebrities auctioning off experiences.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro auctioned a walk-on role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film starring the two called Killers of the Floor Moon. In an Instagram video, he said, “We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.” He then tagged McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx to take up the challenge.

While McConaughey auctioned offered a lucky fan to watch a football game in Austin at the University of Texas with his family and friends, Justin Bieber offered to fly to the town of the winning entry and sing One Last Lonely Girl for them.

Many celebrities have offered in-person experiences, such as rapper Drake offering a ride on his private jet called Air Drake, Ellen DeGeneres offering to co-host on her next talk show and Jonah Hill offering the winning entry to direct his next film with him.

The proceeds of this fund will go to several non-profit organisations such as No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and Meals on Wheels. The fundraiser has collected about 7.5 million dollars so far.