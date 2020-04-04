Coronavirus news India LIVE updates: COVID-19 cases surge to 2,902 in country; death toll stands at 68

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe is rising by the hour and has breached the 1 million mark, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The pandemic, having made its way into about 207 countries or territories, has already claimed as more than 58,000 lives as of 8 am IST on April 4, 2020.

In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have already lost their lives to the viral infection.

