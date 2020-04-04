Live now
Coronavirus news India LIVE updates: COVID-19 cases surge to 2,902 in country; death toll stands at 68
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe is rising by the hour and has breached the 1 million mark, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The pandemic, having made its way into about 207 countries or territories, has already claimed as more than 58,000 lives as of 8 am IST on April 4, 2020.
In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have already lost their lives to the viral infection.Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates from India and around the world.
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Asia neared 6,000 on Saturday, even as authorities in some cities tightened restrictions on movement and warned lockdowns could be extended in a bid to rein in the pandemic.
The New York State reported its highest number of 562 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with a person dying almost every two-and-a-half minutes, as Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed redistribution of ventilators and protective gear to hospitals with greater need.
As 10 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, the state tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 105, an official said.
Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Sources said all railway safety personnel, running staff, guards, TTE and other officials have been told to be ready to join their posts from April 15.
Streaming platform Netflix announced that it will contribute Rs 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners in the entertainment industry in the country.
Bhutan's first two COVID-19 patients, a 76-year old tourist from America and his partner recover from the diseases, says Bhutan Health Minister.
With one more person testing coronavirus positive in Goa, the number of such patients in the state has climbed to seven in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, adding that the man from St Estevam village, 20 kms from Panaji, had recently returned from abroad.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.
A London-returned woman, who was the first person to test coronavirus positive in Bhopal, and her journalist father, also a COVID-19 patient, have been discharged from a hospital here after their repeat samples tested negative, a senior official said on Saturday.