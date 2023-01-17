Demographic crisis looms as China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years.

China could be facing at a demographic crisis as its population declined last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday.

The plunge in birth rate to record lows with a rapidly ageing population will pose one of the biggest challenges to China's hopes of its GDP growing at a faster clip. Demand is likely to slow down due to this demographic crisis chipping away at the overall GDP.

Also read: China economy grows 3% in 2022: Official data

"By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million," Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics said, adding it was a "decrease of 0.85 million over that at the end of 2021."

The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong's disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

China ended its strict "one-child policy" -- imposed in the 1980s due to fears of overpopulation -- in 2016, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.

But that has failed to reverse the demographic decline.