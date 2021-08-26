MARKET NEWS

Blast outside Kabul airport, confirms Pentagon; casualties unclear

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Pentagon press secretary tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)

A blast has been reported outside the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul on August 26, confirmed Pentagon, the headquarters of United States Department of Defense.

The number of casualties were unclear at this time, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Kirby tweeted.

The Kabul airport has witnessed chaotic scenes since August 15, as thousands of Afghans have been queuing up to leave since the takeover of Afghanistan by the insurgent group Taliban.

Tolo News, Afghanistan's biggest private news network, has also reported the explosion outside Kabul airport. However, no figures have been released related to the casualties.

The American intelligence, along with US President Joe Biden, had publicly warned about the "high risk" of a possible terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

The attack could be perpetrated by ISIS-Khorasan, the militant group which is a rival of Taliban, Biden had said on August 24.

A similar warning was also issued by other western nations, which came amid the ongoing evacuation efforts which have intensified in view of the August 31 deadline set by Taliban for the total withdrawal of the US troops.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Pentagon
first published: Aug 26, 2021 07:25 pm

