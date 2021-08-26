MARKET NEWS

August 26, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan at 11 am

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates: S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan at 11 am.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates: The Taliban urge Afghans to stay to help rebuild their country, according to the Islamist group's main spokesman, expecting foreign evacuations from Kabul to be completed by the end of August. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade
campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, the Taliban has issued the first 'fatwa' after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, in which their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters.
  • August 26, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | 4 Russian planes sent to Kabul to evacuate 500

    The Russian Defence Ministry says four planes sent to evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan have taken off from Kabul and are en route to Russia. The Defence Ministry said Wednesday the planes would carry the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul. The flights marked the first such airlift for Russia since evacuations from Kabul began. Teams of medical workers are present on each plane to provide assistance to the evacuees if necessary. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Afghan girl, born on US military plane fleeing Taliban regime, named 'Reach'

    An Afghan girl born aboard a US military plane as her family was fleeing Taliban rule was named Reach after the aircraft's code name, US military officials said Wednesday. The baby's mother went into labor on Saturday while being flown to a US military base in Germany. As soon as the plane landed, military medics helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane. The mother and child were then taken to a nearby hospital.

    Each US Air Force aircraft has a code name to communicate with other aircraft and control towers, and the code for C-17 cargo planes is usually "Reach" followed by a number. The code name for the plane that brought the Afghan family to safety was Reach 828 -- and that's how the parents decided to name the child, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command.

    Reach and her parents are headed to the United States along with other Afghan refugees, Wolters said. Of the 7,000 people evacuated from Kabul who had passed through US bases in Europe since August 20, only 100 required medical care. Of those 100 people, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged. Two other babies were born after their mothers landed at the Ramstein base, Wolters said.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Taliban guards continue to provide security outside Kabul airport: Taliban official

    Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside Kabul airport, an official from the Islamist group said on Thursday, adding that Western forces must stick to a deadline of completing evacuations from Afghanistan by the end of the month. "Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges

    The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of an Islamic State terror attack as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many Afghans as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

  • August 26, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Australia issues security alert at Kabul airport

    Australia on Thursday advised its citizens in Afghanistan not to travel to Kabul's airport, where there as a “very high threat of a terrorist attack.” Australians in the airport's vicinity were advised to move to a safe location and await further advice. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the travel advice was consistent with revised British and New Zealand advice. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned American citizens away from three specific airport gates over an unspecified security issue.

    Australia has helped evacuated around 4,000 people from the airport since Wednesday last week including 1,200 overnight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. That was triple the number that Morrison said he thought was possible last week. “It remains a highly dangerous environment,” Morrison said. “That danger and those risks have been increasing each and every day as we always knew they would, and that's why we've been moving with the haste that we have,” he added.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | India expected to evacuate around 180 people from Kabul today

    India is expected to bring back around 180 people from Kabul in a military aircraft on August 26 amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country, people familiar with the developments said. Those being evacuated include Indians and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, they said.

    The aircraft carrying around 180 people is likely to reach Delhi on Thursday morning, said one of the people cited above. Under its mission "Operation Devi Shakti", India has already evacuated over 800 people in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Kabul after it was captured by the Taliban on August 15.

    Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality. On Wednesday, several G-7 leaders requested US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops. However, Biden said the US is trying to stick to the timetable.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after August 31 deadline: German envoy

    The Taliban will continue to allow Afghans who have the right documents to leave Afghanistan after the United States'  withdrawal deadline on August 31, Germany's ambassador to Afghanistan said Wednesday. Markus Potzel said on Twitter he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who had "assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August". 

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | Harsimrat seeks changes in CAA for 'rehabilitation' of Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan

    Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged the Centre to make changes in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to facilitate the rehabilitation of Sikhs and Hindus coming from war-torn Afghanistan to India. She also said the holy books of the Sikh faith there should be brought to India safely.

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan at 11 am ##Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan at 11 am

  • August 26, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

