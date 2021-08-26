Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan at 11 am

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates | 4 Russian planes sent to Kabul to evacuate 500
The Russian Defence Ministry says four planes sent to evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan have taken off from Kabul and are en route to Russia. The Defence Ministry said Wednesday the planes would carry the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul. The flights marked the first such airlift for Russia since evacuations from Kabul began. Teams of medical workers are present on each plane to provide assistance to the evacuees if necessary. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.