Angelina Jolie levels domestic violence charges against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has accused former husband Brad Pitt of domestic violence.

Angelina Jolie, who parted ways with Brad Pitt in 2016, has claimed in the new documents submitted in court that she can furnish "proof and authority" to substantiate her domestic violence allegations against her former husband, the Us Weekly reported.

The documents submitted in court further indicate that the estranged couple’s children – most of whom are minors – may testify in court.

Jolie and Pitt share six children – Maddox aged 19, Pax aged 17, Zahara aged 16, Shiloh aged 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne aged 12.

The two Hollywood stars had met on the sets of ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ in 2004 and dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. However, they separated within two years and have since been engaged in a long-drawn legal battle. While they are not officially divorced yet, the court has declared both legally single.

Earlier, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of child abuse in 2016, which was investigated and dismissed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Us Weekly has quoted a source as saying: “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”