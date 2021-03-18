English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Angelina Jolie levels domestic violence charges against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Earlier, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of child abuse in 2016, which was investigated and dismissed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Brad Pitt (Image: Reuters)

Brad Pitt (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has accused former husband Brad Pitt of domestic violence.

Angelina Jolie, who parted ways with Brad Pitt in 2016, has claimed in the new documents submitted in court that she can furnish "proof and authority" to substantiate her domestic violence allegations against her former husband, the Us Weekly reported.

The documents submitted in court further indicate that the estranged couple’s children – most of whom are minors – may testify in court.

Jolie and Pitt share six children – Maddox aged 19, Pax aged 17, Zahara aged 16, Shiloh aged 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne aged 12.

The two Hollywood stars had met on the sets of ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ in 2004 and dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. However, they separated within two years and have since been engaged in a long-drawn legal battle. While they are not officially divorced yet, the court has declared both legally single.

Close

Related stories

Earlier, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of child abuse in 2016, which was investigated and dismissed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Us Weekly has quoted a source as saying: “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Angelina Jolie #Brad Pitt #domestic violence
first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:16 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.