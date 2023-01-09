All you need to know about the 'MV Glory' which ran aground in the Suez Canal

Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt. (REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany - RC2FKS9MQSB7)

Shipping agency Leth has said that the ship MV Glory which had run aground in the Suez Canal has been refloated. Efforts were made earlier today by canal tugs to refloat the vessel.

The ship, named Glory was carrying over 65,000 metric tons of corn and was bound for China leaving from Ukraine's port according to the Joint Coordination Centre.

The 225-metre (738-feet) long ship was inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre off Istanbul on January 3. The centre includes Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations staffers.

Satellite data showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea. As of now the reason for the cargo ship running aground has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Canal Authority declined to comment on the situation, saying a statement would be released regarding the same, according to the Associated Press.

After the ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked it in March 2021, the Egyptian authorities began widening and deepening the waterway’s southern part where the vessel had hit the ground according to a report by the Associated Press.

Approximately 12 percent of global trade and 30 percent of global container traffic traverse the Suez, transporting over $1 trillion worth of goods per annum.

On average, 50 ships traverse the canal daily carrying $3-9 billion worth of cargo according to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website.