Air travelers increasingly frustrated with COVID-19 travel restrictions, says IATA survey

The survey, commissioned by International Air Transport Association (IATA), was conducted with 4,700 respondents in 11 markets in September.

The risks of COVID-19 can be effectively managed and the freedom to travel should be restored, say air travelers who are “increasingly frustrated” with the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, a survey showed.

According to the survey report, 73 percent of respondents felt that their “quality of life is suffering” as a result of travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is 6 percentage points up from the survey conducted in June.

There was 67 percent of respondents, who said that most country borders should be opened now, up by 12 percentage points from the June survey.

As many as 64 percent of people have called border closures “unnecessary” and felt that the move has not been effective in containing the novel coronavirus infection. The percentage points of such responses have increased by 11, as compared to the June survey.

The biggest deterrent to air travel continues to be quarantine measures for people. In the survey, 84 percent of respondents indicated that they will not travel if there is a chance of quarantine at their destination.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the international airlines' body IATA, said, “People are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result. They don’t see the necessity of travel restrictions to control the virus. And they have missed too many family moments, personal development opportunities and business priorities.”

“In short, they miss the freedom of flying and want it restored. The message they are sending to governments is: COVID-19 is not going to disappear, so we must establish a way to manage its risks while living and traveling normally,” said Walsh at the 77th annual general meeting of IATA at Boston on October 5.