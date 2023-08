current-affairs Surat Diamond Bourse: Inside the building that's bigger than US Pentagon | World's largest office The Surat Diamond Bourse is a diamond trade centre situated in Surat, India. Spanning a floor space of 660,000 square meters, it holds the title of the world's largest diamond trading hub. The building also boasts the distinction of being the world's largest office building, surpassing The Pentagon in size. It facilitates an array of diamond-related activities, cementing its position as a prominent hub for the global diamond trade.