trends Delhi flood news: Heavy rainfall halts North India | IMD predicts more rain in Delhi Northern India received unprecedented, extremely heavy rainfall in July 2023. Be it Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, or even New Delhi. All the states have witnessed excess rainfall that caused landslides, flash floods, blockage of roads, and loss of lives and property. Delhi is flooded as the Yamuna River has flooded like never before. IMD has predicted more rainfall. But why did Delhi and other north Indian states receive such heavy rainfall? Watch this video to know.