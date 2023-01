trends "I'm Human," Jacinda Ardern Steps Down As New Zealand Prime Minister, Holds Back Tears New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, praised for leading her country through crises with empathy, will step down in February. She made the announcement at a press conference on January 19, saying she didn't have the energy to continue doing justice to the job. Ardern will resign no later than February 7, after which the Labour caucus will pick a new leader. In October, the New Zealand will head to a national election. Listen to what she said in her resignation address.