entertainment Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated for 'Best Original Song' | Indian Documentaries In Oscar Race RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' got nominated for Best Original Song for the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu' had won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, earlier this month. Indian documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged the nominations for Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short respectively. Watch the video to know more!