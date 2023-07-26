current-affairs Elon Musk rebrands 'Twitter' as 'X' | New logo launched Twitter owner Elon Musk unveiled a major rebranding of the platform as he replaced its iconic bird logo with ‘X’ logo on July 24. The platform is now showing the new logo and Musk also confirmed that the domain name X.com now redirects its users to Twitter.com. This big change has evoked mixed reactions from netizens. Ever since Musk’s takeover of the microblogging platform, he has introduced several changes on the popular app. In November 2022, Twitter had announced a monthly fee of $8 to keep their verified status.