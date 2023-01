current-affairs-trends Who is Captain Shiva Chauhan, the first woman officer deployed at Siachen Glacier? Captain Shiva Chauhan will be deployed at Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. After a rigorous one-month training at the Siachen Battle School alongside other officers of the Indian Army. Captain Chauhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments. So who is she? Watch this video to find out.