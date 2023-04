power Exclusive: Installed record renewable energy capacity last FY, says NTPC REL CEO Mohit Bhargava, CEO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) tells Moneycontrol’s Sweta Goswami how the NTPC Group plans to achieve its target of having 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. He said the group is going to take up all kinds of projects from pumped storage to green hydrogen and battery storage.