business Stock Of The Day: Ami Organics To Ride The Europe Plus One Trend The dominant presence in some of the pharma intermediate molecules. ‘Europe plus one’ is taking traction for Chemicals. Multi-year contract with Fermion for one of its patented products. Gained traction in the electrolyte additives business. Gradual pickup in pharma demand after a recent lull. In specialty chemicals, company is expanding on the clientele side.