business Repco Home Finance’s valuation is undemanding even after the sharp rally | Stock Of The Day Repco Home Finance is an established housing finance company in South India, with over 23 years of operations, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Focus on niche, small-ticket, non-salaried home loans, generates higher spreads, but has moderate credit quality of assets. The latest quarter witnessed improved earnings and asset quality. Margins improved, aiding return on assets. The company’s outlook for loan book growth is encouraging for the coming fiscal. The stock has sharply rebounded but is still available at reasonable valuations.