Ideas for profit | Visaka Industries: Why current stock valuation can expand over medium term

Visaka Industries: Why current stock valuation can expand over medium term Visaka Industries posted a jump of 37% in revenue for Q1FY23 on a year-on-year basis as positive market momentum in the rural economy translated into healthy volume growth in the core business. MC Pro suggests long-term investors to keep the stock on the radar as the current valuations offer significant scope for further multiple expansion in the medium term. Here's why