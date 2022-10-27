business Will ICICI Bank Continue To Outperform Its Peers After Strong Q2 | Ideas For Profit ICICI Bank has not only outperformed the benchmark Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, but has also delivered higher returns compared to HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. The lender’s robust earnings performance in the second quarter substantiates the stock’s huge outperformance. Given the clean and strong balance sheet, the odds favour ICICI Bank in delivering strong earnings growth in the coming quarters as well. So will the stock continue to rally and does it make sense to buy into it at current levels? Watch this video to know more.