business Live: How 'Crypto Winter' Is Impacting Exchanges | CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta Exclusive 2022 is been a bad, bad year for crypto - truly a 'crypto winter'. The collapse of FTX, in particular, shook the faith of investors. Have Indian crypto exchanges been impacted by the fall of FTX - and how are exchanges trying to rebuild the faith of crypto enthusiasts and keep them invested? CoinDCX CEO & Co-founder Sumit Gupta speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol - watch!