business Buy this metal stock to play on rising indigenisation of defence manufacturing | Ideas for Profit The stock price of this company had consolidated in the range of Rs160-Rs200 for the past three months, and recently saw a 52-week high of Rs233. MC Pro expects around 17 percent and 18 percent growth in FY23 and FY24 on the back of stable margins, and recommends investors with a long-term horizon to add the stock at current levels.