business BoJ's surprise move to increase yield curve cap & its impact on global markets | Opening Bell Yesterday, global markets were shaken by the Bank of Japan’s decision to increase its yield curve cap. The central bank has permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0 percent objective. Santosh Nair dissects what this move means and how this impacts the global trade set up. Also catch his views on JSPL and City Union Bank.