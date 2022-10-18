English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    After Strong Results, Can Federal Bank Re-Rate Further? | Ideas For Profit

    Federal Bank has rallied close to 25 percent in the past year, outperforming Nifty and Bank Nifty that clocked single-digit negative returns over this period. The guidance on further improvement in return on asset as well as interest margin despite firming up of interest rates is reassuring. However, the slack in deposits is a slight worry. Should you buy the stock at the current level? Watch the video to find out

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.