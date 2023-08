trends LIVE: Does The IMD Forecast Of Below Normal Rains In August Spells Gloom For Inflation Targets? The IMD forecast of below-normal rains in August does not dispel gloom for the rural economy just yet. However, pulses will continue to be a cause of concern. Inflation could remain sticky and farm incomes uncertain. Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj catches up with DS Pai, IMD senior scientist, Gunvant Patil Hangargekar, General Secretary, AIKCC and Pushan Sharma, Director CRISIL to discuss the impact. Tune in.