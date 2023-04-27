English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    Market Live: IT & FMCG cos in focus | Axis Bank Q4 to beat expectations | Opening Bell

    Bajaj Finance reports a decent show for the March quarter. City Union Bank to be in focus on the appointment of MD. It's an earnings-heavy day with Q4 results from Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HUL. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in discussion with Chandan Taparia · Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal and Deven Choksey, promoter of KRChoksey Group & Managing Director of KRChoksey Shares and Securities on Opening Bell

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 09:01 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows