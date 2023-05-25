English
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    LIVE: Will Nifty resume the rally? | Siemens, Wonderla Holidays & LIC in focus | Opening Bell

    Indian equities could continue to see profit taking given the bearish mood in global markets. The positive point is that FIIs continue to be net buyers. 18200 will be a key technical support for the Nifty. Stocks in focus today include Siemens, Wonderla Holidays, LIC and Titagarh Wagons. Catch Santosh Nair in conversation with Chandan Taparia from Motilal Oswal only on the Opening Bell

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:14 am

