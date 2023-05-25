business LIVE: Will Nifty resume the rally? | Siemens, Wonderla Holidays & LIC in focus | Opening Bell Indian equities could continue to see profit taking given the bearish mood in global markets. The positive point is that FIIs continue to be net buyers. 18200 will be a key technical support for the Nifty. Stocks in focus today include Siemens, Wonderla Holidays, LIC and Titagarh Wagons. Catch Santosh Nair in conversation with Chandan Taparia from Motilal Oswal only on the Opening Bell