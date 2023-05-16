English
    LIVE: Will Bank Nifty scale fresh highs | Bharti Airtel Q4 results | Opening Bell

    Will bank nifty scale fresh highs in the trading session today? Bharti Airtel, PvR Inox, Coromandel and Berger Paints are on the earnings radar. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Sudeep Shah-Deputy Vice President - Head - the Technical & Derivatives Research Desk with SBI Securities and Hemang Jani, Group Senior Vice President at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:10 am

