business Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; Bajaj Finance & Jubliant Food in focus | Closing Bell Nifty snaps losing streak to close around 19,800. Sensex surges nearly 500 points. Mid & smallcaps gain close to half a percent. All sectors in green led by PSU Banks, FMCG & IT. Nifty gainers: L&T, RIL, ITC, Britannia, Axis Bank. Nifty losers: Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Titan & SBI Life L&T jumps after strong Q1 on back of pickup in execution. Tata Motors hits fresh 52-week high on stellar Q1. Earnings to watch are BPCL, Cipla report earnings. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on her radar including ITC & Kotak Mahindra BK among others only on Closing Bell.