business Live: Markets to consolidate in a tight range; midcaps outperform | Opening Bell Indian Equity Markets are likely to gyrate in tight range on Wednesday after a few volatile trading sessions. US Stocks settled mixed overnight while Asian stocks were trading in a tight range during the first few hours. Midcap Index surges to record high indicating inter natal strength of the markets. Back home, TVS Supply Chain Solutions will make its market debut today. Stocks to watch out for include TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Vodafone Idea and Apollo Tyres amongst others. Join Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira in a conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Senior Vice President, Heads - Technical and Derivatives at Axis Securities & Prateek Parekh, Vice President - Equity Research, Nuvama Institutional Equities.