business Live: Markets brace for a weak start amid sombre macroeconomic cues | Opening Bell Indian Equity Markets set for a weak start amidst weak macros across the globe. World markets are jittery, and India could also feel the heat. Bad news seems to be raining down on all fronts suddenly. The July consumer inflation reading was a shocker, with the possibility of further bank downgrades in the US, and the situation in China is deteriorating. Stocks to watch out for include Interglobe Aviation, ITC, SBF Finance, and Vodafone India, among others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Senior Vice President of Research (Head of Technical & Derivatives) at Axis Securities Limited, and Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India.