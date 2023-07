business Live: Indian equity markets onto a positive start; L&T Tech & IndusInd Bank in focus | Opening Bell Gift Nifty hints at a mildly positive start. The US market closed at its highest level since April 2020. Banking stocks lead the strong earnings rally on Wall street. Asian markets open mixed with a positive bias on a strong handover from wall street. Earnings to watch: L&T Finance, Tata Communications, Can Fin Homes. Other stocks to watch out for include L&T Tech, IndusInd Bank, SBI among others. Catch Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira in conversation with Rajesh Palviya - Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives ) at Axis Securities Limited and Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management.