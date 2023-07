business Live: Indian equity markets brace for a subdued August series start | Opening bell The Indian equity market is expected to kickstart August series on a slower note with traction seen in pharmaceuticals and economy facing sectors. Thus far, Q1fy24 numbers have "matched expectations" giving little reason for the analyst community to lower guidance yet. Stocks to watch out for include NDTV, Bharat Electronics, JK Lakshmi on back of the earnings. Rail Vikas Nigam and Lupin too would be in focus. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Jay Thakkar, Head - Alternate Research, Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and Sushant Bhansali—CEO, Ambit Assets Management.