business Wagh Bakri’s director Parag Desai on how his brand became 'India ki Chai' While the political parties are slugging it out in Gujarat Elections, Shweta Punj from Moneycontrol's team talked to Gujarat's veteran businessmen or the OG 'Chaiwala', Parag Desai about the Gujarati genes of Business. The Executive Director of Wagh Bakri spoke candidly about his learnings, what he expects from the new government and all the factors behind Wagh Bakri's success.