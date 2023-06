business COMMODITIES LIVE : Aluminium prices act firm as LME stocks fall to a four-month low In 2023, aluminium prices have reached an all-time high at $2660 per ton as compared to its current price at $2200 per ton. As Russia-Ukraine tension accelerates, it is going to impact aluminium supply from Russia. Russia is the second largest aluminium producer in the world. Watch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities!