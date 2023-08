business Live: Why India's edible oil demand is on rise | El-Nino & how it impacts oil imports | Commodities India has seen a rise in demand for oil production. The prices of edible oil might end up 5% higher by the end of 2023. India has imported a record high of 17 lakh tons of edible oil in the last month. To know more on this join Manisha Gupta with Sandeep Bhan, CEO of Sime Darby Oils Trading Pvt Ltd. as they discuss India's oil demand only on Commodities.