automobile Auto Expo 2023: Ashok Leyland CEO, CTO discuss market demands, auto industry outlook & Budget Ashok Leyland CEO Shenu Agarwal​ and CTO N Saravanan speak to Moneycontrol at the Auto Expo 2023 about the portfolio they showcased, why the market is moving away from diesel, and how the auto industry is changing at a fast pace. They also reveal the one thing they want from the government in Budget 2023. Watch this video to find out!