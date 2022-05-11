English
    Zerodha founder has a question on inflation: In what order do people control spending?

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath asked on Twitter. "What happens when inflation eventually and inevitably leads to higher unaffordable prices...

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath

    Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on Wednesday posted a question on Twitter regarding the steep inflation the country has been witnessing.

    "What happens when inflation eventually and inevitably leads to higher unaffordable prices," Kamath -- who runs the country's largest brokerage firm -- tweeted. "People stop buying homes, autos, stocks, jewelry, watches, electronics, holidays, new clothes, etc."

    He then posted a question to his followers -- in what order do they control their spending? "Holidays-auto-electronics first?" he asked.

    Among some of the responses, Twitter user Utsav Verma wrote, "I believe it starts with going out for movies and dinner and other entertainment options like OTT. Holidays second. Auto and electronics (mobile specially) become necessity for some families."

    Another user Yorick Pinto commented, "Watches, automobiles. In terms of electronics, people will defer their purchase or continue using their current device a little longer. Similarly, they made travel to a destination in India or South Asia instead of Europe."

    There were also those who pointed out how the pandemic taught them to spend less on non-essential items.

    "Disposable income is reducing at an exponential rate for most people, and after seeing financial distress during the pandemic, people have started to reduce buying non essential products," tweeted Altaf Petiwala. "People have realised the value of having a safety net of a few months expenses as savings."



     Nithin Kamath had earlier warned of tough times ahead for economy and especially startups. In a chat with Moneycontrol, the Zerodha CEO had said that said that while last year was much better than the year before it, the business is currently plateauing, with new user growth for the industry coming down by at least 25-30 per cent.

     

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #inflation #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha
    first published: May 11, 2022 12:58 pm
